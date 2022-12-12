Va. Realtors see a cold winter ahead, look toward spring

“C’mon and get here already, springtime!” appears to be the mantra of Virginia’s real-estate profession, whose members are resigned to a cold winter in more ways than one, but are hoping for a thaw in the market a few months into 2023.

The latest monthly “flash survey” of members of the Virginia Realtors’ trade organization, released Nov. 30, confirms that the current state of the commonwealth’s real-estate market has descended from very strong at the start of the year to – using a pungent descriptor – stinky-poo-poo as 2022 comes to a close.

The monthly Buyer Activity Index dropped to 21 in November from 23 in October, having peaked at 84 (all on a 0-to-100 scale) in March. It is the lowest figure since the survey began in mid-2021, providing proof that many buyers have opted to sit on the sidelines and await further developments.

The 540 Realtor-organization members who responded to the survey included 376 who participated in a home-sale transaction over the preceding 30 days.

Sponsored

In the Nov. 30 report, only 6 percent of respondents rated buyer activity in their market as “high” or “very high,” with 64 percent saying it was “low” or “very low.”

Many prospective sellers have taken the hint and tiptoed out of the market themselves. Only 3 percent of Realtors who responded said seller activity was “high” or “very high” in their area, with 62 percent calling it “low” or “very low.”

Those who sold homes in the last 30 days received, on average, 1.5 offers before consummating a deal, down from an average 1.8 a month before and just a quarter of what had been normal during the frenzied start to the year.

About 28 percent of respondents said their sellers accepted an offer below listing price, basically unchanged from a year before, and 28 percent of sales were of an all-cash variety, up from 21 percent and suggesting investors might be on the prowl, searching for bargains.

Just under a quarter of all buyers were first-timers, unchanged from a month before.

Even absent recent headwinds (spiking interest rates, affordability concerns and general fears of economic malaise), Virginia’s real-estate market traditionally cools in the last three months of the year, so the lack of buyer and seller activity may not be a precursor to a market apocalypse.

Spring might bring better times: Asked to gauge where the market would be three months into the future (or in February, the traditional start of the spring market), the 0-to-100 index stood at 30, up from 22 a month before (which was looking at where the market would stand in January).

About 8 percent of responding Realtors said they expected buyer activity to be strong by February, up from 2 percent who, a month earlier, predicted a strong January.

The monthly flash survey does not represent a scientific look at the local market, but is a good indicator given the large participation, said Dominique Fair, a research associate for Virginia Realtors.