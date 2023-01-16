Va. Realtors open year with cautious optimism

Members of the Virginia real-estate profession are entering the new year with a degree of cautious optimism, according to new data.

The Virginia Realtors’ trade group’s latest “confidence survey” reveals continuing slow activity in the market, but suggests that thoughts are beginning to focus on the spring market.

A total of 632 members of the organization took part in the survey, including 444 who had participated in at least one residential-real-estate transaction over the preceding month. Figures were reported in early January.

There is a plethora of news – some good, some not so much – from the data:

• Current buyer activity remains low, although it rose from 21 in the early-December report to 24 in early January. That’s the first increase in eight months, as the market has tumbled from its 2022 peak of 84 (on a zero-to-100 scale) in March.

• Only 7 percent of respondents rated the activity of buyers as “high” or “very high” in their communities, while 59 percent rated it “low” or “very low.”

• First-time buyers represented 28 percent of all transactions reported, up from 24 percent a month before, while all-cash sales declines from 28 percent to 22 percent. That suggests buyers who plan to use properties for living in, not renting out or flipping, again are gaining strength in the overall market.

• Sellers received, on average, 1.3 offers before accepting one, down from 1.5 a month before and well below the average of more than six offers back in the spring of 2022.

• About 26 percent of all contracts represented a selling price above original listing price, down from 28 percent a month before.

• The seller-activity index of 17 in the early-January report was down from 20 a month before, confirming that buyers as well as sellers seem to be waiting out the market. Two percent of agents said seller activity in their regions was “high” or “very high” while 68 percent said it was “low” or “very low.”

• Looking ahead three months, into the prime springtime market, the projected buyer and seller activity improved in the early-January data, but remained below 40 in both cases – less than half where the zero-to-100 index stood last spring.

• Where will market prices be in springtime? Gazing three months into the future via the crystal ball, 14 percent of respondents thought they would be higher, 55 percent lower and 29 percent said about the same.

Even absent recent headwinds (spiking interest rates, affordability concerns and general fears of economic malaise), Virginia’s real-estate market traditionally cools in the last three months of the year, so the lack of buyer and seller activity may not be a precursor to a market apocalypse.

The monthly flash survey does not represent a scientific look at the local market, but is a good indicator given the large participation, said Dominique Fair, a research associate for Virginia Realtors.