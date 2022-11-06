Va. officials starting to push more cash toward year-round schooling

As Virginia school officials attempt to claw back from massive learning loss caused during the pandemic, the state government is putting some money into efforts to provide additional instruction all the way up to year-round schooling.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced Nov. 2 that the Virginia Department of Education is awarding more than $7.7 million in state grants to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs in 44 schools in five school divisions.

“Extended-year and year-round school programs provide consistent and structured learning environments for our students to succeed,” Balow said. “Extending the school year or adopting a year-round calendar are research-backed strategies to put students on the road to recovering learning lost due to the extended closure of schools during the pandemic.”

The General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program in 2013 in response to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that found that achievement of historically underperforming students improved faster in extended-year programs than in schools following traditional calendars.

The department awarded start-up and implementation grants to support new and existing year-round or extended-year programs in the following divisions and schools:

• Hampton: $1.5 million for existing programs at Bethel High, Hampton High, Kecoughtan High and Phoebus High and new programs at Andrews Pre K-8, Eaton Middle, Jones Middle, Kilgore Gifted Center, Lindsay Middle, Phenix Middle, Syms Middle and Tarrant Middle.

• Newport News : $4,984,092 for existing programs at Carver Elementary, McIntosh Elementary, Hidenwood Elementary, Palmer Elementary, Newsome Park Elementary, Sedgefield Elementary, Jenkins Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Saunders Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Sanford Elementary, Stoney Run Elementary, Gildersleeve Middle, Fitzgerald Middle, Denbigh High, Heritage High, Warwick High and Discovery STEM Academy.

• Roanoke: $929,220 for existing programs at Hurt Park Elementary, Breckinridge Middle, Lincoln Terrace Elementary, Addison Middle, Roanoke Academy for Mathematics and Science Elementary, Westside Elementary, Fairview Elementary, Fallon Park Elementary and Round Hill Elementary.

• Salem: $300,000 for existing programs at Lewis Middle, East Salem Elementary, South Salem Elementary and West Salem Elementary.

The Virginia Department of Education awarded a planning grant of $50,000 to Waynesboro to support the development of a new year-round or extended-year program at Wenonah Elementary.

The 2022 legislation requires that in awarding the planning grants, priority be given to schools based on need as identified through state accreditation ratings and performance on school-quality indicators.

Balow and Gov. Youngkin each called on school districts across the commonwealth to use still-unspent federal COVID dollars to provide year-round or expanded-year learning.

“The need is urgent and our students can’t wait,” Balow said, noting that school districts are sitting on about $2 billion in available funding statewide.