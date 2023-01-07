Va. localities fare differently in survey of green space

Virginia communities scored a mixed bag in a new survey of green space available to residents.

Lawn Love ranked nearly 100 of the biggest U.S. cities to determine 2023’s Cities With the Most Green Space.

“We compared the cities based on the number of parks, total acreage and average yard size, among five total factors,” the organization said.

An Old Dominion entrant – Chesapeake – topped the list, while Virginia Beach finished fifth.

Also in the ranking: Richmond at 46th and Norfolk at 74th. Closer to home, the District of Columbia ranked 63rd.

Sponsored

The top 10 included, in addition to Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, Jacksonvile, Nasvhille, Scottsdale (Ariz.), Oklahoma City, New York City, Lexington (Ky.), Albuquerque and Kansas City.

Localities with the least green space were led by Newark, followed by Hialeah (Fla.), Jersey City, Santa Ana (Calif.), Chandler (Ariz.), Baltimore, Long Beach (Calif.), Detroit, Gilbert (Ariz.) and Miami.

Some takeaways:

• Despite being the most quintessential concrete jungle, New York City (No. 7) prioritizes green space for its residents. New York has the highest number of parks and green spaces to explore. NYC also has a large share of land used for parks and high total park acreage. In fact, an astounding 99 percent of residents in the Big Apple live within a 10-minute walk to a park.

• On the other hand, nearby Jersey City and Newark also are dense and highly populated, but have left little room for large green landscapes.

The ranking and analysis can be found at https://lawnlove.com/blog/cities-with-most-green-space/.