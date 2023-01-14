Va. hospitals still facing staffing, budget impacts of current era

Many Virginia hospitals, especially those serving rural parts of the commonwealth, continue to face significant financial challenges, according to new figures and analysis from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

“In good times and bad, hospitals are there for people in the communities they serve,” said Peter Mulkey, who chairs the VHHA board of directors and serves as CEO of Clinch Valley Health.

“Hospitals provide essential care and make indispensable contributions to the health and prosperity of Virginia and its people,” he said.

The organization’s 2023 Annual Report on Community Benefit, released Jan. 10, tallies the numbers to come up with a figure of $3 billion in overall community benefit from hospital and health-care operations in Virginia, in the form of uncompensated care, community investments, taxes and other categories.

Challenges facing Virginia’s hospitals are magnified for the 28 rural hospitals in the state, where one in four operated in the red in 2021. That actually was an improvement from the COVID-arrival year of 2020, where fully a third of those hospitals lost money, according to the report.

“Rural hospitals are experiencing these challenges as the national hospital sector continues to deal with the impact of COVID-related revenue losses, lower patient volumes, substantial cost increases and staffing shortages,” the association said, noting that there are more than 11,000 hospital-job openings from Virginia facilities currently listed at the On Board Virginia Website.

“Virginia hospitals and their staff have shown incredible resilience during extraordinarily trying circumstances,” said VHHA president and CEO Sean Connaughton. “We cannot ignore the data telling us clearly that more must be done to support hospitals, including those serving rural communities, through the financial and workforce challenges they continue to face, because hospitals are essential to public health and integral to a vital society.”

Other data from the report, based on most recent years available:

• From the onset of the pandemic through Dec. 22, 2022, there were just under 130,000 patients who received in-patient care and were discharged from Virginia health facilities.

• In fiscal 2021, there were 754,000 in-patient admissions to member hospitals, totaling 4.4 million patient days.

• There were 3.4 million emergency-room visits during the same period.

• Approximately 88,000 babies were born in Virginia in the most recent annual data.

• Virginia hospitals provided $11.3 billion in wages and benefits in the most recent year.

• Hospitals spent $230 million in support of community-health efforts and an additional $40 million on clinical research during the most recently available annual data.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is an alliance of 110 hospitals and 25 health-delivery systems across the commonwealth.