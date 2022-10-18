Va. home sales expected to be down, prices up in 2023

Home sales across the Old Dominion in 2023 are expected to be down from the sluggish pace of 2022 but sales prices are expected to continue to advance, if more modestly, according to a new forecast from Virginia Realtors.

“Upward pressure on prices is starting to ease, and this trend is projected to continue in 2023,” the trade organization said in its newly released 2023 economic and housing-market outlook.

To be specific, the organization projects the increase in median home sales of 7 percent for 2022 will slow to just under 3 percent in 2023. That may be music to the ears of sellers fearful of a freefall in home values, but it’s not likely to assuage the trepidation of buyers, who will confront yet another record year when it comes to prices – coupled with higher interest rates.

(Speaking of interest rates, Virginia Realtors is edging out on a limb and predicts a decline from 2022 to 2023, with the projected average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 5.95 percent in December 2022 falling to 5.2 percent by December 2023.)

In terms of prices, the trade group did hedge its bets just a bit, suggesting that the upward trajectory will continue in “many” markets across the commonwealth, but not necessarily all.

A total of 154,340 residential home sales across Virginia occurred in 2021, a total that, when all is said and done, is expected to decline just under 16 percent in 2022, Virginia Realtors projected, with a further 2.5-percent decline in 2023.

Culprits for the decline fall into several categories:

• Rising prices (despite the sales dropoff) and much higher interest rates have made the cost of purchasing a home significantly more expensive in 2022 than in 2021, and general skittishness about the direction of the national economy may be discouraging some prospective buyers from taking the plunge and hopping into the market.

• Some sellers, too, are declining to place their properties for sale, in part because many of them locked in rock-bottom interest rates for their current home that can’t be transferred to their next one. These folks would rather stay put than give up such advantageous loan terms.

“Even with the slower sales activity this year, prices continue to trend upward because of the limited supply,” said Virginia Realtors’ president Denise Ramey.

Any comparison between 2021 and 2022 needs to account for the fiery-hot market of much of 2021, as real estate began to rebound in earnest from the COVID lockdowns in 2020. All that frenzied activity in 2021 set a baseline that 2022 was unlikely to match, even had the economic news been better.

“We’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” Virginia Realtors’ chief economist Ryan Price said of 2022, referring back to the massive drop in sales (and, in some cases, prices) that followed the real-estate bubble of a decade and a half ago.

Go back to the last pre-COVID year (2019), and total home sales across Virginia were 126,305 – a figure seen as solid when it was reported, and a figure that 2023 could match despite the slower market that by the end of that year may have been around for more than 18 months.

Virginia Realtors represents more than 38,000 real-estate professionals in both residential and commercial real estate. For information, see the Website at www.virginiarealtors.org.