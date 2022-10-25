Va. home prices stay up even as sales continue slide

Total sales volume in Virginia’s residential-real-estate market in September slid $1.1 billion – about 20 percent – from the same month a year before, as the market continues to try and fight off economic headwinds.

Sales for the month statewide totaled 10,172, down 23 percent from a year before, according to figures reported Oct. 21 by the Virginia Realtors trade group.

Northern Virginia, parts of the Shenandoah Valley, the Northern Neck and the Chesapeake Bay areas were among the corners of the commonwealth where dropoffs are greatest.

But prices, for now, keep rising – at least by one way of looking at it.

The statewide median sales price in September was $365,000, up from just under $350,000 a year before. A tidy increase, but in another sense illusory, as earlier this year Virginia’s monthly median price topped $400,000 a number of times before declining.

The signals of the cooling in Virginia’s real-estate market are no longer very subtle, and they are becoming more diverse.

Consider this one:

“In September, Virginia’s average sold-to-list-price ratio, meaning what a home sold for compared to the price it was listed for, was 99.9 percent,” said Virginia Realtors chief economist Ryan Price. “While this may not seem significant, it’s actually the first time this ratio has dipped below 100 percent since January 2021.”

Another indicator that moved slightly more toward buyers in September was the months’ of inventory on the market, which increased from 1.6 to 1.7. That’s still pro-seller territory; it would have to get to three months’ worth of housing stock available to be considered balanced, and higher than that to be a pro-buyer environment.

The market’s price stability is benefiting from a relatively limited amount of inventory, since many potential sellers appear to have taken a wait-and-see approach to putting their homes on the market. This may be doubly true for homeowners who obtained a mortgage during the era of exceptionally low interest rates.

But inventory is on the rise.

“Last month, about 44 percent of all counties and cities in Virginia had more inventory on the market than at the same time last year,” said Virginia Realtors president Denise Ramey, acknowledging that figure is likely to grow as the market cooling rolls on.

Having more properties on the market also suggests that sales prices are likely to be down from spring-summer-2022 peaks for a while.

For the year to date, there have been 100,280 home sales across the commonwealth, down 15 percent from a year before. The median sales price of $375,000 was up 7.1 percent, while the sales volume of $46.7 billion was down 8.3 percent.

Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All September 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.

For full data, see the Website at virginiarealtors.org.