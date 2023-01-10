Va. Capitol visitor center to be open for session

The Virginia Capitol Visitor Center will be open for the 2023 legislative session, but then will close again for completion of work that is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year.

The underground extension, which opened in 2007 and serves as the entrance to those visiting the Virginia Capitol, was closed in May 2022 so the state government could complete a waterproofing project and make progress on the tunnel that will connect the visitor center to the new General Assembly Building currently under construction.

The visitor center is expected to remain open to the public through mid-April, when it will close again so the tunnel project can be completed and improvements can be made to enhance the visitor experience, officials said. It is expected to reopen following that work by the end of 2023.