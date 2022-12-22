Upton Hill brings thrill of nature to under-served youth

Upton Hill Regional Park was alive Dec. 8 with the sounds of learning. And fun!

NOVA Parks joined with several other organizations, including Arlington Master Naturalists and the Audubon Society, to present an afternoon program for youth involved in the Boys & Girls Clubs. It is part of an effort to connect underserved children with nature.

The youth had the opportunity to meet with animals (and snakes), learned how to use binoculars to spot birds, to use a compass, and more.

“We have been doing a number of these events,” said Paul Gilbert, executive director of NOVA Parks (the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority).

“This program is strongly connected to the mission of all the groups that are partnering on this. Introducing nature to children that live in an urban environment can have significant impacts.”

Enjoy the photos from Deb Kolt below. Click on any photo to start the slide show; click on the “i” at bottom left for captions.