Update slated on fire-station construction

The Arlington County government will present an update on the construction progress at Fire Station #8 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at Langston-Brown Community Center.

The event also will be livestreamed and archived for future viewing. (For details, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3uq8Rjj.)

At the event, “the team will share photos and highlights from the demolition of the old building and the construction completed to date, and discuss milestones planned in the new year,” county-government officials said.

Arlington voters in 2016 approved design funds for the project as part of a public-safety bond package, and in 2018 approved construction funds. County Board members in 2019 approved a $16.1 million construction contract for the project, with the new facility slated to replace the existing two-bay fire station that had stood since 1961 on Langston Boulevard.

Crews over the summer started digging the foundation of the new structure and laying underground piping for the building’s electrical and plumbing systems. Since then, steel supports have begun to rise as the project continues.

When complete, the new facility will accommodate approximately 40 personnel, and will feature elements focusing on the century-old history of the station, which began life as a volunteer operation in the then-segregated community of Halls Hill.