Updated Senior Softball standings

Below are the conference lineups and standings after six weeks of games and numerous early-season rainouts and postponements for the 2022 fall regular season of the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League.

Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings will updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news.

For information about the league, call Dave at (703) 663-7881.

American Conference: Alexandria Red 11-2, Springfield Silver 10-3, Alexandria Maroon 10-5, Alexandria Black 7-7, Oakton Green 7-7, Fairfax Royal Blue 7-7, Arlington Gold 7-8, Fairfax Light Blue 5-9, Alexandria Dark Green 4-10, Springfield Navy Blue 1-13.

National Conference: Gainesville Silver 8-4, Reston Green 7-5, Fairfax Red 4-4, Springfield Maroon 5-7, Fairfax Royal Blue 4-8.

Continental Conference: Haymarket Royal Blue 12-0, Reston Maroon 9-2-2, Springfield Orange 9-4, Vienna Gold 7-6-0, Fairfax Navy Blue 5-6-2, Great Falls Red 4-9-1, Lake Ridge Green 3-10-1, Reston Silver 1-13.