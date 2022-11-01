Update: School Board OKs move of high school

Perhaps Willie Nelson can be invited to be the next graduation speaker at Arlington Community High School. Because the school is slated to be on the road . . . again.

But this time, it may be a footrace to see if the new space can be ready by the time students are expected to arrive.

School Board members on Oct. 27 approved a lease agreement for space in Ballston to be used during the three-year period between the summer of 2023 and the summer of 2026 when the school will effectively be without a permanent home.

The first date is when the current Arlington Community High School building – the stand-alone former Fenwick Center on the Arlington Career Center campus – is slated to be razed to make way for a new, $180 million career-center building. The second date is when school officials expect to be able to move Arlington Community High School into new space in the PenPlace development in the Pentagon City area, which is being provided to the school system by Amazon as part of an agreement with county officials.

In the interim, school officials aim to have Arlington Community High School occupy two floors totaling just under 25,000 square feet at an office building at 4420 North Fairfax Drive in Ballston.

The agreement also calls for the use of 52 parking spaces, most off-site and most for staff.

With the Oct. 27 vote, “we’ve got a solid sequence” for the high school’s future, School Board member Barbara Kanninen said.

Rent at the site will begin at approximately $80,000 a month and rise to approximately $90,000 a month, and school officials also will be responsible for modifying the space to meet their needs – something estimated to cost $1.5 million.

Arlington Community High School (home of the Mavericks) largely serves an immigrant population of adults who are completing high-school coursework. Over the years, the facility has been located in a number of areas across Arlington. In 2016, the school (freshly renamed from its previous Arlington Mill High School) relocated to its current location.

While the school system has the cash on hand to fund the move, getting it done in time for the start of classes in August 2023 may prove a challenge. According to school officials, lease negotiations dragged on, giving the school system less time to plan and make the interior-space changes needed.

“We’re in a rush to get this done – we’re already a couple weeks late on this to begin with,” said School Board member David Priddy, raising the specter that work to get the space ready might not be finished when needed.

Priddy said school-system officials needed to approach the project with a sense of urgency. Jeffrey Chambers, the school system’s facilities czar, sounded upbeat but made no promises about how it would turn out.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to get it open on time,” was as far as he would go.

The good news for school officials: Much of the space already is configured for classrooms, as it previously had been leased for use by a college.

“It’s not major modifications” that will be required, Superintendent Francisco Durán said.

As for the cost, the $1.5 million figure represents a maximum that will be spent, Chambers said.

“We’re going to work to that budget,” he said, but acknowledged under questioning from School Board Chairman Reid Goldstein that “we haven’t gone through and designed it and estimated it.”

“We will tailor it to that budget,” Chambers said.

The new Career Center building, also approved at the Oct. 27 School Board meeting, will sit on the North Walter Reed Drive side of the existing campus, where Arlington Community High School, a playground, temporary classrooms and open space now can be found.

Students taking classes at the Career Center itself will not need to be relocated during construction, since the new building’s footprint will not overlap with that of the existing one.