Upcoming workshop to look at preserving personal stories

pen on white lined paper selective focus photography
Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Learning about the past is a fascinating journey of self-discovery, as the histories of former generations become a part of our own living stories.

Local residents can join historians for “Preserve Your History,” a series of three workshops at Colvin Run Mill Historic Site that will explore how to collect and preserve stories for future generations.

Session 1 on Jan. 12 will cover recording oral histories. Session 2 on Feb. 16 will teach how to preserve photos, books, journals and other paper records. During the final session on March 16, participants will learn how to care for other objects, such as quilts, jewelry and household items.

All three sessions will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Colvin Run Mill, 10017 Colvin Run Road in Great Falls. Enrollment is $15 per session. For more information, visit Colvin Run Mill or call (703) 759-2771.

