Upcoming hearing to focus on redevelopment at W. Falls Church Metro

The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) and Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust (D) will co-sponsor a hybrid informational meeting Nov. 15 regarding two rezoning applications on the West Falls Church Metro station development project.

This meeting, to be held at Longfellow Middle School, 2000 Westmoreland St. in McLean, will kick off with an open house from 7 to 7:30 p.m. with information boards about the project, followed by presentations from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The event will include presentations on the applications, an overview of the county’s review process and information on additional opportunities for input.

MCA is co-sponsoring the meeting to foster improved information for the community and provide a forum for community input, but its co-sponsorship does not constitute an endorsement of the project, group leaders said. MCA continues to review the project and will consider providing input on it.

Sponsored

In-person participants will have the opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions and remote participants may submit written questions or comments during the meeting. Prior to the meeting, there will be an open house with information boards about the project.

The FCGP-Metro Development application by EYA, Hoffman & Associates and Rushmark Properties proposes to rezone the 24-acre West Falls Church Metro station, located at 7040 Haycock Road near Falls Church, to the Planned Residential Mixed-Use zoning district.

The proposed development would include up to 810 multi-family units, 90 townhomes and a 110,000-square-foot office building with up to 10,000 square feet of ground floor retail.

The Converge West Falls application by HITT Contracting and Rushmark Properties also proposes to rezone the 7.5-acre Northern Virginia Center, located at 7054 Haycock Road, to the Planned Residential Mixed-Use zoning district.

The proposed two-block mixed-use project consists of three buildings totaling 820,000 square feet of development. It proposes to build a six-floor office building that would serve as HITT Contracting’s corporate headquarters, a 440-unit residential building and a 2,000-square-foot, one-story retail kiosk.

The office building would include the approximately 40,000-square-foot National Center for Smart Construction laboratory space to support Virginia Tech’s mission as an academic and research institution.

For more information about the proposals, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/dranesville/wfc. In addition, a recording of the meeting and material presented will be posted to the Dranesville supervisor’s Website following the meeting.

For additional information, contact Ben Wiles in Supervisor Foust’s office at benjamin.wiles@fairfaxcounty.gov or (703) 356-0551.