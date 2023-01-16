Unless tax rates go down, Arlington tax bills will be going up

Unless Arlington County Board members do something they thus far haven’t in the COVID era – reduce the real-estate tax rate – Arlington homeowners will again have to dig deeper into their wallets to pay 2023 property-tax bills.

Residential property assessments were up 4.5 percent over 2022 in data reported Jan. 13 by the county government. That’s on top of increases averaging 5.8 percent in 2022, 5.6 percent in 2021 and 4.3 percent in 2020 – working out to a cumulative 22-percent increase over four years.

But while other local jurisdictions have been lowering tax rates to compensate for higher assessments, the Arlington County Board has not voted on a tax-rate cut since the onset of the pandemic. One reason: A decline in the value of commercial properties – which are a cash cow to government coffers – means the money has to be found somewhere elsefor the $1.5-billion-and-rising annual Arlington budget.

County Board members have held the rate steady at $1.026 per $100 assessed value over the past four years, meaning taxpayers – especially those of modest means – have felt the pinch.

Sponsored

If they feel any pangs of guilt about the impact of an increasing tax burden on the populace, county leaders are not showing it.

“It’s the revenue generated from these real-estate taxes that help to fund the county’s high-quality services and public services for residents, visitors, businesses and workers,” County Manager Mark Schwartz said in a statement accompanying the assessment data.

(Schwartz will present his draft fiscal 2024 budget next month, which will formally kick off a three-month budget process.)

The 2023 assessment figures seem to generally be in line with the trajectory of the local housing market over the past year, where home prices continued increasing through the summertime, then gave back some of those gains in recent months as the market cooled.

Three in four county homeowners are seeing higher assessments this year, county officials said. But their tax bills cannot be calculated until County Board members set tax rates in the spring.

The tax rate adopted in May will be retroactive to the start of the calendar year, and will be payable in equal installments in June and October.

State law requires properties to be assessed at 100 percent of fair-market value, and gives homeowners options to appeal assessments if they feel they are too high.

There may be some slight good news, from an economic standpoint, on the commercial front. Although the total assessed value of existing commercial properties was down slightly, new construction has pushed the overall 2023 commercial tax base above that of 2022.

Some of those assessments may not stand the test of time, however; commercial property owners in recent years have become increasingly aggressive in challenging the county’s assessments, often coming away with partial or complete victories.