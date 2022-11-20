36.8 F
Tysons
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Updated:

United launches nonstop service to Cape Town from Dulles

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
brown airplane during daytime
On the same day as the 60th anniversary of its opening, Washington Dulles International Airport celebrated the launch of new United Airlines service to Cape Town, South Africa.

Leaders from the airline, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Embassy of the Republic of South Africa and the U.S. Departments of State and Transportation took part in an event marking the occasion.

“This new service further strengthens our region’s already strong links to Africa and highlights United’s continued international expansion at Washington Dulles,” said Jack Potter, president/CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Service will operate three times per week on Boeing 787-900 aircraft:

• United Flight 2222 will depart Dulles at 6:40 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving at Cape Town International Airport at 4:10 p.m. the next day.

• United Flight 2223 will depart Cape Town at 10:50 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, arriving at Dulles at 5:50 a.m. the following day.
(All times are local.)

Cape Town service brings to 58 the number of international cities with service to and from Dulles, out of more than 140 destinations overall.

“These new flights will not only enrich and connect two capitals . . . but also build upon our hub’s growing service to the continent of Africa, where we recently also launched flights to Accra [Ghana] and Lagos [Nigeria],” said Henry Bird, United’s managing director of operations at Dulles.

