Two wrestling teams enjoy tourney success

The Bishop O’Connell Knights and Madison Warhawks enjoyed strong showings during recent high-school wrestling tournaments.

* With a 7-0 record, Madison won the KSA Tournament in Orlando. The next best teams had 4-3 marks to tie for second.

Madison wrestled three teams twice. It defeated Fairview of Colorado, 38-29 and 40-16; East View of Florida, 27-21 then by forfeit; St. Albans of D.C., 60-9 and 65-6; and Lincoln Park of Florida, 56-22.

Some of the top wrestlers for Madison were Cole Sullivan-Fielding, Aditya Biswas, Max Rosenberg, Isaac Bogdewic, Ben Sim, Henry Novario, Thomas Adamson, Amiel Hopkins, Noel Yea and Adam Parrotte.

Earlier in the season, Madison lost to the Marshall Statesmen in a neighborhood match, 52-28.

At the NOVA Classic at Fairfax High School in the Warhawks’ opening match of the season, Sims finished sixth at the 138-pound weight class and Rosenberg was eighth at 126.

The Warhawks will begin the 2023 portion of their schedule with a 7-1 overall record and are set to face host South Lakes on Jan. 5 at 7:15 in the opennig Concorde District match of the season for both teams.

* O’Connell placed third with 90 points at the 45th annual Holiday Classic at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School. Lewis High School won the seven-team event with 192 points and Edison was second with 177.5.

O’Connell’s lone individual champion was Joshua Taliaferro at 113 with a 3-0 record and two first-period pins. His other win was a major decision.

Second for the Knights were Brennan Sweet at 132 and Ray Villarreal at 150. Sweet had a 2-1 mark with one pin and a regular decision. Villarreal was 1-1 with a pin and a first-round bye.

Third for O’Connell were Douglas O’Donnell at 157 and Sam Casolini at 215. Fourth was Matthew Scheff at 138.

O’Connell’s next match isn’t until Jan. 7 at a tournament at Madison County High School in Madison, Va.