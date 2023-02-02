38.6 F
Updated:

Two more Democrats make Arlington Co. Board bids official

By Scott McCaffrey
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Scott McCaffrey

The Democratic 2023 County Board field rose to five on Feb. 1, as two more aspirants kicked off campaigns.

Natalie Roy and Tony Weaver join three others who announced plans a month before to seek the seats currently held by Katie Cristol and Christian Dorsey, who are not expected to seek re-election.

Also at the Feb. 1 meeting, the Arlington County Democratic Committee voted unanimously to choose its two County Board nominees through a state-run primary. The decision was expected; under recent changes enacted by the County Board, the board primary (but no others) will be conducted under ranked-choice-voting rules.

Already in the running were J.D. Spain Sr., Jonathan Dromgoole and Maureen Coffey.

Also on Feb. 1, Kevin Saucedo-Broach announced plans to seek the new House District 2, which currently is unoccupied by an incumbent. Saucedo-Broach joins Adele McClure, who formally launched her bid for the seat a month before, with the Democratic field also to be decided in a primary.

The filing deadline for all candidates seeking to run in the June primary is April 6.

Find more coverage coming up.

