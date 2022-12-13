Two constitutional officers make re-election bids official

Those paying close attention already knew that two Arlington constitutional officers were planning re-election bids. But Treasurer Carla de la Pava and Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti each made it (semi-)official Dec. 7 in front of the Arlington County Democratic Committee.

“I believe that my experience counts – I will be honored to continue my work,” said de la Pava, who became treasurer in 2014 upon the retirement of Frank O’Leary and has remained in office ever since.

During that time in office, innovation has allowed for an expansion of services without any increase in staff, while under de la Pava – as with O’Leary before her – the office has continued to whittle down tax delinquencies to virtually nothing.

“A fair and equitable tax system relies on everyone paying their fair share. Arlington County has the lowest tax-delinquency rate in the commonwealth,” said de la Pava, who had served as chief deputy to O’Leary before her ascension.

Pointing to achievements in recent years, de la Pava noted a reduction in the penalty for tax payments that were late by less than a month and elimination of the $33-per-vehicle administrative fee on vehicles, both approved by the County Board. Even dog owners have caught a break, with the institution of lifetime licenses.

As yet, no opposition has turned up to challenge the treasurer; if any does within the Democratic ranks, the party nominee will be chosen in a June primary. The general election is in November.

Dehghani-Tafti, who was elected prosecutor for Arlington and Falls Church in 2019 after a bruising and costly primary against incumbent Theo Stamos, told the Democratic rank and file that she has done what she set out to do.

“I promised our community could be a model. I’ve kept every single one of our promises and more,” Dehghani-Tafti said, arguing that the situation was “night and day” from where it was four years ago.

“We need to keep that light on to protect progress,” she said. “There’s still more to do.”

But to have that opportunity, Dehghani-Tafti will need to best challenger Josh Katcher, a former member of her staff, in the June primary.

Katcher, who kicked of his bid for office a week earlier, did not formally announce on Dec. 7. He is likely to do so at a Democratic meeting early in the new year.

De la Pava told the Sun Gazette in August that she was planning to run for re-election, while Dehghani-Tafti announced her plans the week of Thanksgiving.