‘Turkey Trot’ brings out runners for several good causes

With a time of 14:56, Liam O’Casey of Arlington led the pack at the 17th annual Turkey Trot 5K, a community-outreach effort of Christ Church that supports social-safety-net organizations in Arlington.

Chris Rom of Fort Collins, Colo., finished second at 15:28, while Logan Harrington of Richmond topped the women’s field at 17:58, followed by Shaina Donahue of Arlington at 18:25.

(Full results can be found at arlingtonturkeytrot.org.)

The Thanksgiving-day event draws a huge crowd to the Lyon Park community each year. Since its inception, the race has generated more than $1 million in support for organizations that include the Arlington Food Assistance Center, Arlington Thrive, Bridges to Independence and more.

The race was founded in 2006 by Brian Webster, then the pastor at Christ Church, and his wife Diane. The church’s sponsorship continues under current pastor Billy Boyce.

For his long service as race director, Mark Riley earlier this year was among those honored with the Arlington Community Foundation’s William T. Newman Jr. Spirit of Community Award.