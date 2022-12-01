43.3 F
Tysons
Thursday, December 1, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonTransportation'Transit dashboard' will provide more access to regional data
ArlingtonFairfaxFeaturedNewsTransportation
Updated:

‘Transit dashboard’ will provide more access to regional data

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
black and silver laptop computer
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Community leaders and those who just have an interest soon will have a one-stop shop from which to access a host of transit-related data across the region.

The “NoVaTransit Data Dashboard” is slated to be unveiled Dec. 16 online by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission. It is part of an effort “to make the region’s transit data more accessible and transparent to both the public as well as professionals who might find the data useful,” agency officials said.

The data will include information on the eight transit systems that operate within Northern Virginia: Metrobus/Metrorail, Virginia Railway Express, DASH (Alexandria), ART (Arlington), Fairfax Connector, Loudoun County Transit, CUE (city of Fairfax) and OmniRide (Prince William County).

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission Website is www.novatransit.org.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Madison wins region football crown!
Next article
Sports Notebook: One-point victories
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonScott McCaffrey -

Candidate: Run against Beyer sets stage for GOP resurgence

It was an aggressive campaign, though in the end one that didn’t put much of a dent in the...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.