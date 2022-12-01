‘Transit dashboard’ will provide more access to regional data

Community leaders and those who just have an interest soon will have a one-stop shop from which to access a host of transit-related data across the region.

The “NoVaTransit Data Dashboard” is slated to be unveiled Dec. 16 online by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission. It is part of an effort “to make the region’s transit data more accessible and transparent to both the public as well as professionals who might find the data useful,” agency officials said.

The data will include information on the eight transit systems that operate within Northern Virginia: Metrobus/Metrorail, Virginia Railway Express, DASH (Alexandria), ART (Arlington), Fairfax Connector, Loudoun County Transit, CUE (city of Fairfax) and OmniRide (Prince William County).

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission Website is www.novatransit.org.