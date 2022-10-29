60.7 F
Traffic stop leads to DWI arrest in Vienna

A Vienna police officer on Oct. 9 at 6:16 a.m. stopped a motorist for driving 70 mph in a posted 30 mph zone in the 800 block of Maple Avenue, E., police said.

Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment.

After the driver failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests, police arrested him and took him to Vienna Police Headquarters, where he provided a sample of his breath for analysis, police said.

Police transported the 37-year-old Vienna man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while Intoxicated and speeding.

