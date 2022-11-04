‘Toys for Tots’ effort kicks off in Fairfax

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is gearing up to participate in the National Capital Region Fire and EMS Departments’ 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign.

The campaign’s intention is to “bring holiday joy and deliver a message of hope to children,” officials said.

County fire stations will accept donations from now through Sunday, Dec. 11. Collection boxes will be placed outside the front door of each station every morning, and residents will be able to drop off toys until 8 p.m. daily.

Officials ask the public to help them aid less-fortunate people this holiday season. Thanks to the generosity of those who live and work in Fairfax County, the department last year provided the U.S. Marine Corps with about 25,000 toys.

Sponsored

Children who are served by this campaign include toddlers and youths through age 17. The campaign only accepts new, unwrapped toys. Toys used as weapons or considered to be weapons (such as toy guns or knives of any kind) will not be accepted. Checks or money orders for donations must be made payable to “Toys for Tots.”