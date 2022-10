Small business will be the topic of discussion at the next “On Deck with Mercury” event hosted by Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Trace the Zero Waste Store, 140 Church St., N.W., in Vienna.

Payton will be joined by the town’s economic-development director, Natalie Monkou, for an update on the local economic and a financial forecast for 2023.

Previous installments in the series can be found at https://bit.ly/MercuryOnDeck.