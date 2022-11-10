61.3 F
Tysons
Thursday, November 10, 2022
type here...
FairfaxTours of stormwater, wastewater plant give up-close look at treatment process
FairfaxNews
Updated:

Tours of stormwater, wastewater plant give up-close look at treatment process

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
brown wooden doll on white ceramic toilet bowl
Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Fairfax County government’s award-winning Noman M. Cole Pollution Control Plant in Lorton will host an open-house event and tours for the public on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Designed for all ages, including children, events will begin at noon with “worker booths” where participants will be able to participate in hands-on activities with some of the plant’s staff to learn about the important work they do to treat and process wastewater on a daily basis, in alignment with the Fairfax Countywide Strategic Plan, which proposes prioritizing stormwater and wastewater infrastructure.

At 1:30 p.m., those high-school-age and older will tour the facility for approximately two hours. They will visit six of the plant’s major operations, four of which involve seeing and learning about the actual wastewater-treatment process.

Participation for the Thanksgiving Tours is limited to 50 attendees, and registration is required. To register and for more information, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3TwmlUQ.

Previous article
Potomac School has a notable football playoff history
Next article
Editorial: Make every day of school count
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Public NoticesSun Gazette Newspapers -

Legal and Public Notices for November 10, 2022

AbandonedWatercraft_publicnotice_2x3.125Download TripleB_HangryJoes_ABC-1Download MarineResourcesCommission_2x3Download YLaw__AbandonedProperty2x2.5Download
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.