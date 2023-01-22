TJ students selected to take part in NASA project

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology was among the 60 winning teams chosen by NASA for the second TechRise Student Challenge, a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science and space exploration.

These teams will work together to build science and technology experiments in preparation for a suborbital flight test. The team from Thomas Jefferson is made up of students from the Chemical Analysis Lab and Astronomy Lab, who worked together on their proposal.

“Through opportunities like the TechRise Student Challenge, young people are deepening their passion in science and technology, preparing to be the future innovators and pioneers who help humanity soar to new heights and unlock more secrets of the universe,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Each team will receive $1,500 to build its experiments and an assigned spot to test it on one of two NASA-sponsored high-altitude balloon flights scheduled for this summer. Winning teams will design, build, and prepare their payloads for flight, receiving close mentorship and support along the way.

The challenge is designed to inspire a deeper understanding of Earth’s atmosphere, surface features and climate, as well as space exploration, coding, electronics and the value of test data.