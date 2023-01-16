Timetable in place for MCC Governing Board election

March 3 has been set as the deadline for candidates seeking seats on the McLean Community Center Governing Board to have their nomination materials submitted.

In 2023, three adult positions of three years and two youth positions of one year are open on the board. Information packets for prospective candidates will be available at the community center beginning Jan. 18.

Adult candidates must be at least 18 years of age as of May 20, the date of the election, which is held at MCC’s annual community festival, McLean Day. Youth candidates must be 15-17 years of age on that date.

One youth member will be elected from the McLean High School boundary area, the other from the Langley High School boundary area. (Youth candidates are not required to attend either school, but they must reside in the boundary areas served by those schools.)

For additional information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.