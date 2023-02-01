Tigers second at national gymnastics meet

The Arlington Tigers boys gymnastics team recently finished second in the Level 7 category at the 2023 Houston National Invitational. It was just the second year the Tigers have competed at the national level.

For coach Mario Gorosito’s team, the Tigers were led by Evan Virtue’s second in the all-around, first on the rings and vault and second on the parallel bars at his age level. Mark Bjorn was sixth in the all-around, first on the rings and third on the high bar.

Also, Will Terzaken was second in the all-around, tied for first on the rings and was third on the high bar; Ryan Phillips was fourth in the all-around and Max Eichers ninth.

In the Level 5 category for the Tigers, Jack Bowman won the all-around in his age group. He was first on the floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, high bar and parallel bars and finished third on the vault.

Dante Jaramillo was third in the all-around, winning the vault, taking second place on the high bar and third place in four other events.

In another Level 5 age group for the Tigers, Rocco Giambalvo was first in the all-around – winning the floor, parallel bars and high bars. Elijah Gimenez was third in the all-around and rings; Diego Fernandez was fourth in the all-around and third on the rings; and Jackson Reifsteck was seventh in the all-around and second on the vault.