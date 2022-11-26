Three players win W-L football team awards

Senior two-way starting lineman Elijah Hughes was chosen as the Washington-Liberty Generals’ Most Valuable Player for the third straight season at the high-school football team’s recent postseason banquet.

Hughes was also chosen as the Liberty District’s Defensive Player of the Year this past season. His play helped W-L finish 5-6 overall, earn a 6D North Region tournament playoff berth and finish in a three-way tie for second in the league standings with a 4-2 record.

Hughes and the Generals were the only district team to defeat the champion Langley Saxons this season in league play.

Also at the banquet, Washington-Liberty senior defensive lineman David Harris was chosen as the team’s Most Improved Player and senior lineman Caleb Finkel earned the team’s General Way Award.