Theater troupe honors winners of playwrighting competition

fountain pen on black lined paper
Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Dominion Stage has announced the winners of its third annual playwrighting competition.

The competition “has once again shown us how many talented playwrights are out there waiting to be discovered,” noted the Arlington-based theater organization.

Craig Houk was honored as winning in the full-length-play category for “Brute Farce,” the tale of actors who conspire to murder a critic in the midst of performing a show.

“Though they may be talented on stage, they are no master criminals. Hilarity ensues!” the awards committee said.

Sharing first-place honors in the one-act-play competition were Chuck Smith with “Speed Dating in the Time of Zombies” and “Only the Good” by Erica Smith.

Dominion Stage will present staged readings of the winning shows in the near future. For updates, see the Website at https://dominionstage.org.

National Chamber Ensemble’s next concert to emphasize love
Home trends of 2023 put back yards in forefront
FairfaxSun Gazette Newspapers -

Vienna thespians to take offbeat look at fairy tales

The Vienna Theatre Company hosts the third year of its Theater for Young Audiences initiative with a special production...
