Encore Theatrical Arts Project will present an original Broadway-style holiday musical – “The Perfect Christmas List” – from Dec. 10-18 at the Ernst Theater on the Annandale campus of Northern Virginia Community College.

“Chaos ensues when one North Pole elf, Chip, tries to worm his way onto Santa’s exceptionally prestigious Wish Fulfillment Squad,” producers said, noting that the production is appropriate for all ages.

For tickets and information, see the Website at www.encore-tap.org.