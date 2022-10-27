Thanksgiving celebration for refugees makes a return engagement

After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Ethiopian Community Development Council and its ECDC African Community Center D.C. Metro will resume their “Refugees’ First Thanksgiving” festivities on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in Arlington.

“This event introduces refugees for the first time to the quintessential American family holiday and spirit of Thanksgiving,” the organization said. It will feature a traditional holiday meal, potluck style, along with international food, dance performances, cultural musical and children’s activities.

The 2022 event will mark the 10th anniversary of the initiative, and the list of attendees includes more than 800 refugees – more than triple earlier celebrations.

Community members, sponsors and supporters are invited to attend, and donations to offset costs are being solicited. For information, see the Website at www.ecdcus.org.