Temporary ballfield wins OK on Capital One parcel in Tysons

Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously approved a proposal by Capital One subsidiary 1820 Dolley Madison LLC to build an interim park and baseball field on the eastern edge of the bank’s Tysons campus.

The 6.9-acre site, located at Dolley Madison Boulevard (Route 123) and Scotts Crossing Road, is part of the Scotts Run North rezoning, which supervisors approved in June 2015. The property, now home to surface parking for Metrorail and some vegetated open space, is slated for a six-building mixed-use development with office, residential and retail.

Before that development’s eventual build-out, Capital One East Park and a baseball field will grace the site.

The park will include a water feature, landscaping, a play area, fitness zone, plaza area with tables and chairs, restrooms and parking areas for food trucks.

The athletic field will have sunken dugouts, synthetic turf and a 90-foot baseball diamond with 390-foot-deep center field. The field will have about 1,000 square feet of gross floor area, including a press box and restrooms.

Supervisors allowed the applicant to increase the height of a containment structure with netting at the baseball field, which will prevent baseballs from entering the elevated Metrorail tracks nearby.

The field’s netting and related support poles will be up to 80 feet tall, the same height as the light poles. Supervisors agreed to allow the netting to remain in place during the off-season.

The ball field’s hours will be from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., but games will be allowed to continue until midnight if necessary.

Part of the existing surface-parking lot will remain to serve both the park and baseball field. The applicant will provide a total of 188 parking spaces.

The application is a component pieces in series of final development plans, said applicant’s attorney Gregory Riegle.

Capital One long has valued amenities and place-making, Riegle said, citing the bank’s efforts to retain employees, support a growing retail and entertainment program at its Tysons campus, and bolster the broader community.

The field will serve both travel and summer baseball leagues in the area, said Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence).

The athletic facility also will “add to what we see as a growing part of Tysons, bringing both the local and outside community for arts and entertainment,” she said.

Capital One previously has permitted construction of interim athletic fields on its Tysons campus and this baseball facility will be a “welcome addition to the inventory of ball fields in the county,” Palchik said.