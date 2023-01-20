Tempo slow, score low as Madison tops Oakton

It’s always a big deal, and has been for years, when the Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars meet in girls basketball action.

The high-school teams are neighborhood rivals in the Vienna area, plus each have been perennial district, region and state powers and contenders dating back to the 1990s, and nothing is different this season. Madison has a 13-2 record and Oakton 12-3.

The squads have won countless district titles, have combined for 16 region crowns (Madison nine, Oakton seven), with Madison having five state titles, Oakton one, and each with multiple state runner-up finishes.

The Warhawks have won three straight state championships and the teams have combined to win the past four Concorde District tournaments.

When the two play, the contests are stand-alone games, not part of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader at one site, which many area high-school teams choose to play for big neighborhood rivalry meetings.

So there is big interest in which team wins anytime the two meet, which is usually twice during the regular season and often at least once in the postseason.

The most recent clash was the night of Jan. 17 at Oakton. The contest was unique, if not memorable, because it was so low scoring with limited shots attempted. Madison won, 20-15, in likely what was the lowest-scoring outcome during the rivalry.

The Warhawks improved to 3-0 in the league and Oakton is 1-2.

Madison got an early lead and opted not to attack Oakton’s zone defense. With no shot clock in Virginia High School League public-school basketball, for minutes the Warhawks passed the ball around the zone without attempting to shoot.

During one stretch of the second half no shot was taken for nearly six minutes.

“It was not planned that way,” Madison coach Kirsten Stone said of scoring so little. “They were sitting back in the zone and not coming out to guard us on the wings. Once we got the lead, we kept passing it around and weren’t going to take any bad shots. We were patient and did a good job of that.”

Madison led 7-5 at the end of the first quarter, 15-11 at halftime and 16-11 after three periods. Caitlin Crump scored all of Oakton’s first-half points.

There was just one point scored in the third period and only one shot attempted by each team.

Oakton forced more action as it switched from a zone to man-to-man defense in the game’s final stages. The Cougars pulled within 18-15 with 38 seconds to play on a jumper by Brooke Chang. They got no closer as Madison came up with offensive rebounds after the Warhawks’ three missed foul shots in the final 20 seconds.

Oakton also was hurt by three fourth-quarter turnovers the few times it had possession in the final period and two missed foul shots. The Cougar missed multiple layups during the game.

The victory was Madison’s 11th in a row against Oakton. Before that streak, Oakton had defeated Madison multiple straight times.

“I don’t like playing them because he [Oakton coach Fred Preister] always tries something different against us, and this time it disrupted us for sure,” Stone said.

Crump led Oakton in scoring with 11 points to go with six rebounds, a block and one steal. Chang and Madeleine Kinsel each scored two.

Leading Madison was point guard Kayla Dixon with 10 points and two steals. Avery Griepentrog (four rebounds) and Adeline Suryabudi (four rebounds) each scored five. Sarah Link had five assists and two steals.

Each team used only seven players.