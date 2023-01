The Unruly Theatre Project, a professional teen-improv company, will offer a night of comedy on Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the McLean Community Center.

The troupe, sponsored by the Alden Theatre, won the championship at the 2022 Improvicon of Northern Virginia competition.

Admission is free. For information, call (703) 790-0123 or see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.