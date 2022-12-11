Tae Kwon Do location teams up to help Ukraine refugees

After encouraging online monetary support of organizations such as UNICEF and the Red Cross to help Ukrainian refugees since the beginning of the Ukraine/Russia conflict, Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do felt compelled to do more.

So it partnered with the Outreach Program, a non-profit dedicated to organizing food-packing events around the country, and during an event held at Memorial Baptist Church in Arlington, more than 40,400 meals were packed.

“I feel so fortunate to have been able to help build a supportive community of such giving people who were able to come together and do so much good for people in need,” said Barry Shackelford, who with Francis Pineda is co-owner of Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do, which has a strong history of community involvement and charity efforts.

This particular effort, however, was more personal. Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do Master Korobov lives in Kiev, Ukraine, and oversees a sister studio there.

“He has remained in Kiev since the start of the conflict, and thankfully remains safe. Despite this, our concern for him, his students and all in Ukraine remains high as this struggle continues,” organizers of the Arlington event said.

The Arlington Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do location opened in 2005 in the Lee-Harrison Shopping Center. Its specialized curriculum focuses on character development and building life skills through martial arts.

“We are privileged to continue the prestigious legacy of GrandMaster Jhoon Rhee. Known as the ‘Father of American Tae Kwon Do,’ he introduced the sport to the United States in the 1950s,” the firm noted.