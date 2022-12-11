41.8 F
Synthetic turf proposed for Linway Terrace Park ballfield

Fairfax County Park Authority officials are planning to hold a community meeting and open a public-comment period next month on a proposal to convert the baseball diamond at Linway Terrace Park in McLean from natural to synthetic turf.

The request has been made by McLean Little League. The forum will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. in an online format.

Following the meeting, there will be a 30-day public-comment period. Park Authority staff will then formulate a recommendation.

For information on the proposal and the meeting, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/planning-development/linway-terrace.

The 10.7-acre Linway Terrace Park also includes a soccer field with synthetic turf; multiple tennis and basketball courts; and a playground.

