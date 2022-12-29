Synetic announces a scheduling switcheroo

Synetic Theater will present a darkly Gothic production of “Beauty and the Beast” replacing the previously announced “War of the Worlds” for a run taking places March 3 to April 2 in Crystal City.

Originally performed in 2014 as adapted by Ben and Peter Cunis and choreographed by Synetic co-founder Irina Tsikurishvili, Synetic’s “Beauty and the Beast” maintains the mystical and otherworldly qualities of the original fairy tale.

The adaptation is based on Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve’s 1740 novel “La Belle et la Bête, “and also takes creative inspiration from Beaumont’s popularized story and Cocteau’s 1946 film.

“Not to be confused with Disney’s animated movie, this sparkling and visually stunning Gothic romance dives deep into the realms of longing, despair and the journey to redemption,” Synetic officials said.

For tickets and more information, see the Website at www.synetictheater.org.

“War of the Worlds,” which will now be shifted to a fall-2023 production, was conceived and will be directed by Synetic Theater co-founder and artistic director Paata Tsikurishvili, who is recovering from serious injuries, including several broken bones, sustained in a car accident.

Tsikurishvili is expected to make a full recovery, theater officials said.