Symphony, ballet organizations teaming up on ‘Nutcracker’

The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra and Fairfax Ballet Company are teaming up to present their sixth collaborative production of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 17-18 at 4 p.m. each day at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts.

More than 50 dancers and students ranging in age from 7 to 18 from across Northern Virginia are part of the production.

“Our special production has become a cherished tradition of the season,” and Jonathan Kerr, executive director of the orchestra. “Audiences delight in the incredible dancers on stage, dancing to Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music performed live . . . plus stunning, digital scenery creating a winter wonderland. It’s a magical production that’s perfect for the entire family.”

For tickets and information, see the Website at www.fairfaxsymphony.org.