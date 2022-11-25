50.5 F
Tysons
Friday, November 25, 2022
type here...
FairfaxSymphony, ballet organizations teaming up on 'Nutcracker'
FairfaxFeaturedNews
Updated:

Symphony, ballet organizations teaming up on ‘Nutcracker’

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
royal guard nutcracker collection
Photo by Nastya Dulhiier on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra and Fairfax Ballet Company are teaming up to present their sixth collaborative production of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 17-18 at 4 p.m. each day at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts.

More than 50 dancers and students ranging in age from 7 to 18 from across Northern Virginia are part of the production.

“Our special production has become a cherished tradition of the season,” and Jonathan Kerr, executive director of the orchestra. “Audiences delight in the incredible dancers on stage, dancing to Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music performed live . . . plus stunning, digital scenery creating a winter wonderland. It’s a magical production that’s perfect for the entire family.”

For tickets and information, see the Website at www.fairfaxsymphony.org.

Previous article
Ballston Business Improvement District augments board ranks
Next article
Weichert office doing its part to keep Route 123 clean
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Public NoticesSun Gazette Newspapers -

Legal and Public Notices for November 24, 2022

AbandonedWatercraft_publicnotice_2x3.125-2Download YLaw__AbandonedProperty2x2.5-2Download
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.