Suspect shot by police, arrested in Green Valley incident

A Maryland man is facing charges and two Arlington County police officers are on administrative leave in the aftermath of an Oct. 14 incident in Arlington’s Green Valley neighborhood.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Shirlington Road at 7:36 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired.

“Responding officers encountered the armed suspect in the roadway and gave him commands to drop his weapon,” county ofifcials said in a statement.

“The suspect refused to comply with the officers’ commands and raised the firearm. Two officers then discharged their firearms, injuring the suspect.”

Officers administered first aid and the suspect was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

“The suspect’s firearm was recovered on scene and the preliminary investigation confirmed shots had been fired,” police said. “No officers or community members were injured as a result of the incident.”

The suspect – 44-year-old El-Amin Mutee of Waldorf, Md. – was arrested and initially charged with brandishing and felon in possession of a firearm. Additional charges are pending, police said.

The police department will conduct an initial investigation into the incident, then turn the file over to the commonwealth’s attorney for review. Placing the involved officers on administrative leave is routine in cases like this, police say.