Survey says: Do you really need that self-storage unit?

The self-storage industry is booming for multiple reasons. But is spending money on self-storage really the right move for most Americans?

StorageUnits.com surveyed 1,200 Americans who are current, long-term storage-unit renters to find out what they’re storing, how much they’re spending, and whether or not they could improve their home’s organization. (CLICK HERE for link to the survey.)

Key findings:

• Just over 80 percent of those surveyed are storing less than $2,000 worth of items, with 45 percent less than $750 and 32 percent less than $500. So, depending on the monthly cost of the storage unit, which for 43 percent is $200 per month or more, they could rather quickly be paying more to store items of lesser value.

• Eight in 10 say they likely won’t use one-quarter or more of the items they’re storing. The majority of long-term-storage -unit renters store furniture, clothing, home appliances and seasonal items. But most say they’re not likely to utilize all of these items in the future, which begs the question, why are they holding onto them?

• Only 16 percent say they’re likely to use 100 percent of the items they have in storage in the future. Forty-seven percent say they’ll use 75 percent of what they are storing. The remaining third say they’ll likely use half or less of the items they’re storing in the future.

• When asked why they’re storing items they’re not likely to use in the future, the top reason respondents gave was “there is a chance I’ll use them” (60%). Additionally, 45 percent say the items have sentimental value, 30 percent say the items are for sale, and 21 percent simply don’t want to part with the items.

• Despite the fact that 83 percent find the concept of minimalism appealing and 82 percent have an interest in reducing the amount of items they purchase, only a handful of storage-unit renters aren’t purchasing new items on a monthly basis. The vast majority acquire new home decor, toys, clothes, furniture and foods in bulk each month. More than half (58%) admit they are buying way more (20%) or more (38%) than they need. The reasons respondents say they shop excessively include “it brings me joy” (56%), “I think I need it” (49%), “it’s a habit” (45%) and “I can’t stop making purchases” (18%).

• The majority of storage-unit renters have areas in the homes traditionally used for storage, such as an attic, basement and/or garage. Yet, they still need to purchase extra storage space because, for many, these rooms are packed with items. Many say these rooms, particularly closets and the garage, are “extremely full.”

• More than 90 percent say they would be able to improve the organization for their home, but many would also be willing to ask for help. In fact, 71 percent would be willing to pay a professional organizer.

All data found within the report derives from a survey commissioned by StorageUnits.com and conducted online by survey platform Pollfish on Oct. 26.