Survey: First-time buyers having harder time in homes market

More signs of the times: The share of first-time home buyers in the overall real-estate market has dropped to a record low, while the age of a typical first-time buyer increased to an all-time high, in recently released data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

“It’s not surprising,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR’s vice president of demographics and behavioral insights. “Those who have housing equity hold the cards, and they’ve fared very well in the current real-estate market.

First-time buyers are older as a result of saving for down payments for longer periods of time, or relying on a generational transfer of wealth to propel them into home-ownership.”

The figures were reported in the newly released NAR 2022 “Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers,” which has been tracking data since 1981.

First-time buyers made up only 26 percent of all buyers, down from 34 percent last year and a peak of 50 percent in 2010, when buyers received preferential tax incentives.

The age of the typical first-time buyer was 36 years, up from 33 years one year ago and the highest on record. The typical age of a repeat buyer was 59, up from 56 and also a record.

The median distance between the home that recent buyers purchased and the home from which they moved was 50 miles, the highest ever recorded and more than triple norms over the years leading up to the pandemic.

Lautz noted that several reasons were behind the decisions among last year’s buyers to seek homes farther distances away from their previous residences.

“Family support systems still prevailed as a motivating factor when moving and in neighborhood choice,” Lautz said. “For others, housing affordability was a driving factor to seek homes in areas farther away. For many, remote-work decisions were formalized in the last year, providing clarity for employees to permanently move to more distant areas.”

The median age of home sellers was 60 years, up from 56 years one year ago.

Sellers typically lived in their home for 10 years before selling. While that was an increase from eight years the previous year, it’s the same tenure reported in 2019 and 2020.