Survey confirms: Local area can be hellish to drive in

Long before the pandemic gave a brief respite, the Washington area was known as hellish for those driving its highways and byways.

And now, with traffic returning to a degree of normalcy, it appears the unpleasant conditions are back, too.

The Washington region ranks a dismal 94th out of 100 in WalletHub’s new “Best & Worst Cities to Drive In,” report, issued Oct. 11.

To divine the most-driver-friendly places in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key metrics, ranging from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita.

The only cities that ended up worse in the overall ranking were New York City (95th), Chicago (96th), San Francisco (97th), Oakland (98th), Detroit (99th) and – rounding out the hall of shame at the very bottom, Philadelphia – the community whose nickname has morphed from the City of Brotherly Love to the City of Random Shootings and Unrestrained Carjackings.

Baltimore residents may want to chuckle that they weren’t part of the worst-of-the-worst list, but at 93rd they were still in the bottom 10, with Seattle at 92nd and Los Angeles at 91st.

On the other side of the coin were places like Raleigh, N.C., which topped the best-cities-for-driving ranking, followed by Plano, Texas; Corpus Christi, Texas; Greensboro, N.C.; and Winston-Salem, N.C. Rounding out the top 10: Lincoln, Neb.; Jacksonville; Arlington, Texas; Garland, Texas; and Orlando. (That last one may come as a surprise to anyone trying to navigate Interstate 4 during an almost perpetual rush hour.)

Of the four main study areas that made up the ranking, the best the D.C. region could do was 66th nationally in the cost of maintenance and ownership. It ranked 97th in traffic and infrastructure.

The locality ranked the best in safety was Laredo, Texas, which finished 14th overall. Meanwhile, Birmingham showed a split personality, ranking best in terms of traffic levels and the infrastructure to handle it, but down almost at the bottom (97th) in safety. Overall, that Alabama city finished 30th.

Some of the takeaways from the data dump:

• Honolulu has the lowest traffic fatality rate (per 100,000 residents), 2.3, which is 14.9 times lower than in Memphis, the city with the highest at 34.26.

• Gilbert, Ariz. has the fewest car thefts (per 1,000 residents), 0.58, which is 26.4 times fewer than in Oakland, the city with the most at 15.33.

• Laredo, Texas, has the lowest average gas price, $3.12 per gallon at the time of the survey, which was 1.8 times lower than in San Francisco, the city with the highest at $5.46 per gallon.

• Corpus Christi, Texas, and Reno, Nev., have the lowest average parking rate, $1.00 per two hours, which is 38.4 times lower than in Boston, the city with the highest at $38.40 per two hours.

(To view the full report, see the Website at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-to-drive-in/13964.)

With Americans now back on the road in a post-COVID – or perhaps live-with-COVID – rebound, what money-saving tips do the experts have in an environment where gas prices are either high or even higher?

“Select more gas-efficient routes – faster travel time routes are not necessarily more energy efficient” advised Hesham Rakha, director of the Center for Sustainable Mobility at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

Also: “Do not be aggressive on the gas pedal,” Rakha said. “We found that the top 10 percent of the aggressive events on a trip consume 25 percent of the total fuel of the trip.”

“Try to limit travel at speeds higher than 65 or 70 mph,” added Dominique Lord, a professor and faculty member at Texas A&M University. “It has been shown that the optimal speed is about 55 mph, where going above or below that value will increase gas consumption. Hence, going slightly faster than 55 mph may be reasonable. Try to reduce sudden acceleration or deceleration events, which increase fuel consumption.”

And when will the day come that “self-driving cars” supplant humans behind the wheel? The experts say most of us likely will be, as the phrase goes, pushing up daisies before the tipping point arrives.

“We have a very long way to go before that will happen – probably 75-100 years,” said Daniel McGehee, director of the National Advanced Driving Simulator and an associate professor at the University of Iowa.

Even smaller steps may be decades out.

“It will take over 25 years for 90 percent of the U.S. fleet to have Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lanekeeping – which is not automation,” McGehee added.

“It will take time for a large number of self-driving cars to be seen on our roadways,” confirmed Brian Smith, chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Virginia.

“We will see the majority of them first in our cities in on-demand services (think Uber and Lyft),” Smith said. “It will take longer to see them in more suburban and rural areas. The exception to this will be large trucks.

I expect to see partially automated platoons of trucks in the near future, to allow for more efficient and safe freight movement.”