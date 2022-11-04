51.9 F
Tysons
Friday, November 4, 2022
type here...
FairfaxSupervisors set hearing to dump 'Lee' from district name
FairfaxNewsPolitics
Updated:

Supervisors set hearing to dump ‘Lee’ from district name

Brian Trompeter
By Brian Trompeter
Once upon a time, the nation revered Robert E. Lee. Now, a group of legislators are trying to strip his name from a national memorial.

Must Read

Brian Trompeter
Brian Trompeter

The Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. will hold a public hearing on whether to change Lee District’s name to Franconia District. If supervisors adopted the name change, it would take effect immediately.

Attempting to pre-empt criticism from some quarters, before supervisors voted Nov. 1 to set the hearing regarding Lee District, Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Lee) clarified that he had sought community input multiple times and received positive feedback about renaming the district.

The renaming would be the latest action to strip the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from sites around the county. The Fairfax County School Board in June 2020 renamed Lee High School after late U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

Supervisors in September this year voted 9-1 (Springfield District Supervisor Patrick Herrity, the board’s lone Republican, voted nay) to ask the Commonwealth Transportation Board to rename the county’s sections of Routes 29 and 50 by their numerical designations only, instead of Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway, respectively.

Previous article
Fairfax drug-takeback effort nets 943 pounds
Next article
More than football bragging rights are on the line
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FairfaxDave Facinoli -

More than football bragging rights are on the line

More than just neighborhood bragging rights will be at stake for four local high-school football teams in the Sun...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.