Supervisors set hearing to dump ‘Lee’ from district name

The Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. will hold a public hearing on whether to change Lee District’s name to Franconia District. If supervisors adopted the name change, it would take effect immediately.

Attempting to pre-empt criticism from some quarters, before supervisors voted Nov. 1 to set the hearing regarding Lee District, Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Lee) clarified that he had sought community input multiple times and received positive feedback about renaming the district.

The renaming would be the latest action to strip the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from sites around the county. The Fairfax County School Board in June 2020 renamed Lee High School after late U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

Supervisors in September this year voted 9-1 (Springfield District Supervisor Patrick Herrity, the board’s lone Republican, voted nay) to ask the Commonwealth Transportation Board to rename the county’s sections of Routes 29 and 50 by their numerical designations only, instead of Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway, respectively.