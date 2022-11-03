Supervisors add $5 million for bicycle, pedestrian projects

Fairfax County supervisors approved $5 million worth of bicycle and pedestrian improvements and maintenance projects, including initiatives in all nine magisterial districts.

The board approved $2.7 million for two crosswalk-improvement projects in each county district. Projects in districts covered by the Sun Gazette include:

• Dranesville District: One project on Westmoreland Street at Rosemont Drive in McLean will relocate a bus stop and install a refuge and rectangular rapidly flashing beacon (RRFB). The other initiative along Georgetown Pike near Great Falls Library will install a refuge and ramps near Bucks Lane on the west side of the Tex Mex driveway.

• Hunter Mill District: One project would install a refuge, ramps and possibly an RRFB on Bluemont Way at Explorer Street in Reston. The other would install ramps and a marked crosswalk on Green Range Drive at Pyrenees Court/Dogwood Pool in Reston.

Sponsored

• Providence District: One initiative would install an RRFB, refuge, channelized right-turn lane and crosswalks on Blake Lane at Bushman Drive in Oakton. The other would install a refuge on Woodburn Road at the Pine Ridge Park entrance in Merrifield.

Supervisors also approved $1 million for trail maintenance by the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services and $1 million for Fairfax County Park Authority maintenance of trails and sidewalks.

In addition, the board allotted a $200,000 local cash match for the Safe Routes to School initiative at Bush Hill Elementary School in Lee District, the majority of which will be financed with $800,000 from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The board also authorized $100,000 to purchase speed-display signs that will aid Fairfax County police’s traffic-enforcement efforts.

These initiatives are the first among $100 million worth of improvements the county government will be undertaking, said Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill).

“If you don’t see your project in here, don’t worry about it,” he said. “There’ll be opportunities coming ahead.”