Superintendent: No elementary-school boundary revisions needed

Arlington
By Scott McCaffrey
Give thanks for small favors: There will be no boundary-change process for Arlington’s elementary schools this fall, as had been planned.

“There is not a need,” Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members on Oct. 27, calling the current enrollment levels at most elementary schools “manageable at this time.”

Durán made the comments after official student-enrollment data had been submitted to state officials, showing that elementary-school enrollment remains below pre-COVID levels in Arlington.

The anticipation that boundaries would be adjusted in preparation for the 2023-24 school year dates back to 2020. School Board members this spring opted to wait until fall to see what the numbers looked like before a final decision was made.

