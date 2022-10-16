Strategy firm sponsors youth-leadership fund-raiser

Arlington-based DRT Strategies on Sept. 24 sponsored the Youth Leadership Foundation’s 10th annual Race for D.C. Kids, which raised more than $50,000 to support mentoring and leadership programs for youth across the Washington region.

The event drew participants from across the local region, as well as those joining “virtually” from places like New York and Florida. Funds raised will augment efforts to serve more than 350 students each year with empowerment and personal-growth initiatives.

“The future of youth-mentoring in the nation’s capital is extremely bright, and we look forward to building character and building a brighter future for young leaders over the next 10 years and beyond,” said Janaiha Bennett, executive director of the Youth Leadership Foundation.

DRT Strategies, which sponsored the event, is a management and technology-strategy firm.