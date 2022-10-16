54.4 F
Tysons
Monday, October 17, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonEducationStrategy firm sponsors youth-leadership fund-raiser
ArlingtonBusinessEducationNewsFeatured
Updated:

Strategy firm sponsors youth-leadership fund-raiser

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Shown at the 10th annual “Race for Kids” fund-raiser for the Youth Leadership Foundation are (from left) Anton Pototski, Janaiha Bennett, Lolu Drummond, Foday Kamara, Krista Keil, James Gordon, Chrystal Walker and Annie Painter.

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Arlington-based DRT Strategies on Sept. 24 sponsored the Youth Leadership Foundation’s 10th annual Race for D.C. Kids, which raised more than $50,000 to support mentoring and leadership programs for youth across the Washington region.

The event drew participants from across the local region, as well as those joining “virtually” from places like New York and Florida. Funds raised will augment efforts to serve more than 350 students each year with empowerment and personal-growth initiatives.

“The future of youth-mentoring in the nation’s capital is extremely bright, and we look forward to building character and building a brighter future for young leaders over the next 10 years and beyond,” said Janaiha Bennett, executive director of the Youth Leadership Foundation.

DRT Strategies, which sponsored the event, is a management and technology-strategy firm.

Previous articleLocal residents named by governor to state panels
Next articleUpdate: Chew on this: ‘Beaver Pond Park’ to get new name
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsDave Facinoli -

Panthers top rival Huskies in football

Playing maybe their best overall game so far this season, the Potomac School Panthers were rewarded with perhaps the...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.