State senators to discuss upcoming legislative session
State senators to discuss upcoming legislative session

Patrick Henry Library and the Vienna and Reston-Herndon area branches of the American Association of University Women will hold an online legislative preview featuring state Sens. Chap Petersen and Jennifer Boysko.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. Participants will glean information about the upcoming session (which starts Jan. 11) and will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The program is free; registration is required and can be obtained at https://bit.ly/2023legislation.

