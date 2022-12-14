Sports Notebook: What about next year?

After writing about the Madison High School varsity football team for so many recent weeks in a row – including playoff game stories and upcoming previews – the season is now over for the Warhawks.

The campaign ended Dec. 10 when Madison lost in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state-tournament championship game. Prior to that, the Warhawks won Concorde District and 6D North Region titles, each for three straight seasons, and compiled an 11-game winning streak.

So now, the story about Madison is regarding next season and what might be ahead. Can the Warhawks contend for those three titles again?

The answer is probably yes, but there will be some holes to fill, kind of like this season and the Warhawks filled those spots well. Graduation will take a lot from Madison.

A strength for Madison will be at wide receiver where four starters will return. The offensive line will return two starters.

The defense will be hit hard by graduation and the punter and place-kicker (two different players) are graduating, as well.

The team certainly will get refreshment players from a junior varsity team that finished undefeated at 8-0 this fall and a freshman squad that was 5-3.

Considering Madison replaced many graduates from the 2021 team this fall and still won another region title suggests strongly to figure the Warhawks being the team to beat again in 2023.

We’ll see what happens.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net