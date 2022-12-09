36.4 F
Tysons
Friday, December 9, 2022
Sports Notebook: Weekend sports action
Sports Notebook: Weekend sports action

By Dave Facinoli
There are plenty of high-school swimming meets scheduled this weekend. (Photo by Deb Kolt)

Must Read

It’s the weekend, so there are plenty of different varsity high-school sporting events being held for local teams.

There are various girls and boys basketball games tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

One of the biggest events is the annual multi-team NOVA Classic wrestling tournament at Fairfax High School on Friday and Saturday. Many local teams are participating. There is another big tournament in Winchester, and some dual-team matches, as well.

Was swimming mentioned? There are high-school meets both Friday and Saturday nights, diving is included in those competitions, as well.

Indoor track has meets in Arlington and Lynchburg for some teams.

McLean High School cross country senior runner Thais Rolly will be competing in a national high-school meet in San Diego on Saturday.

So much is going on, as is the case most weekends for high-school sports.

